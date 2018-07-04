Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

5 ADAC Video Reveals How Easily Keyless Cars Can Be Stolen

4 High-Tech Thieves Steal Multiple Jeep And Dodge Vehicles In Houston

3 The Future of Car Hacking is Almost Here

2 Bystanders Turn To Car Thieves In Worst Example Of An Anti-Samaritan

1 smart App to Help Owners Recover Stolen Cars

More on this:

Car Theft is on the Rise as Scrapping for Parts Becomes More Profitable

Car thieves are learning as they go. Since newer models have more expensive parts, car theft is on the rise all throughout the US, new data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau reveals. 31 photos



This explains the surge in car stealing incidents,



“They want premium parts,” mechanic Michael Otey says for the publication. “What used to be a $15 replacement is now a $400replacement.”



“Pilfering has been going on forever and ever and it will continue to go when there's a shortage of money and they will find new ways to acquire money,” Otey adds.



Among the cars that are most frequently stolen in the U.S. are



In total, a Toyota Camry has a value of $11,000 in parts, while the GMC Sierra tops $21,000 in parts.



The last thing you should be worried about if you own one of these cars is that fancy player, one might add. Gone are the days when the only thing you were afraid of was whether a thief might fancy the CD player in your car and lift it from there. These days, thieves will take your car with them, especially if it’s a newer model: its parts aren’t only more expensive, but also harder to remove on the spot.This explains the surge in car stealing incidents, KMOV reports. Thieves target cars whose parts are valuable, they steal it and then take it to a garage to have it dismantled and sold for scraps. It goes without saying, in such a situation, the chances of police finding your car after you report it stolen go down considerably.“They want premium parts,” mechanic Michael Otey says for the publication. “What used to be a $15 replacement is now a $400replacement.”“Pilfering has been going on forever and ever and it will continue to go when there's a shortage of money and they will find new ways to acquire money,” Otey adds.Among the cars that are most frequently stolen in the U.S. are Toyota Camry , Nissan Altima, and GMC Sierra, especially the 2016 models. That’s because their parts are expensive: for instance, doors from a Toyota Camry can net a thief $3,000, while body panels and moldings about $2,400. That’s not a bad reward for a day’s “work.”In total, a Toyota Camry has a value of $11,000 in parts, while the GMC Sierra tops $21,000 in parts.The last thing you should be worried about if you own one of these cars is that fancy player, one might add.