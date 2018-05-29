smart App to Help Owners Recover Stolen Cars

autoevolution
 

Despite all the advancements in technology, or because of them, it now seems stealing a car is much easier than ever. The same advancements in technology can be used however to help owners recover their stolen car.
Although smart is not exactly the premiere brand targeted by car thieves, the carmaker decided to update the “ready to” app of the car with a “theft recovery” feature. The app will not guide the owner of the car to its location, but would communicate with the authorities and help recover the smart.

According to smart, users of the app would be able to “put a virtual fence (geofence) around their parked smart.” The owner is notified as soon as the vehicle leaves the designated area without him being on-board.

The next step is to activate the recovery mode, which notifies the police of the theft and contacts the smart customer service. Live tracking of the car can also be activated and relayed to the police.

Theft recovery comes as an addendum to another new feature called “ready to spot” that helps drivers locate their vehicle in a crowded parking lot.

Both features use the GPS position of the car and, when needed, guides the owner back to his car. The app can also calculate the best and most convenient way the owner can get back to the car, and it might even suggest other means of transportation like car2go or mytaxi to the required location.

Both the new features would become available for smart owners via the “ready to” app starting mid-June. Aside for the two functions, the app also helps drivers keep track of their paid parking time, find the car in the dark thanks to a flashing function, and even set up the smart as a meeting point for friends thanks to the share position function.
