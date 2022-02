TheStradman Details 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pre-Production Prototype

Clickbait anyone? The misleading title is complemented by a factual error in the first ten seconds of the video. To the point, TheStradman said: “We are taking delivery of a brand-new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06.” The truth of the matter is Chevy markets this car for the 2023 model year.The static review/presentation begins in earnest at the 4:00 mark when the prototype fires up its FPC V8 engine in the enclosed trailer. Equipped with the Z07 package and the optional carbon-fiber wheels that feature a five-spoke design, this Z06 flaunts a key fob with a very interesting tag.It reads P50058EX, with EX standing for an experimental vehicle. Can someone tell me how someone outside GM takes delivery of a pre-production prototype? Indeed, the clickbait is very strong with this one.Citing unverified rumors, TheStradman expects Chevrolet to charge around $85,000 for the most basic specification of the Z06. That’s just under the $86,995 starting price mentioned by HorsePower Obsessed in November 2021. Channel owner Justin also had the audacity of mentioning “ confirmed by two dealerships ” in his video’s title, which is also clickbait because Corvette dealers don't know yet how much the C8 Z06 costs.TheStradman further states he’s getting a Z06, yet it’s hard to believe anything the man says at this point. More serious would-be customers, on the other hand, should be aware that the waiting list is getting longer by the day.According to Chris Morgan of Criswell Chevrolet, his Maryland-based dealer had a whopping 1,087 customers on the waiting list in October 2021. In his own words, “ we are estimating a three- to four-year wait time .”