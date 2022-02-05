TheStradman Details 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pre-Production Prototype

James Lucas Condon, the gentleman behind one of the most popular automotive channels on YouTube, titled his latest upload “Taking Delivery of a Brand New Corvette C8 Z06,” even though we all know this variant isn’t in production yet. Taking delivery of a car usually means signing a contract for buying that car, yet the Torch Red vehicle in the featured video is a prototype lent by Chevrolet for a static review/presentation.
Clickbait anyone? The misleading title is complemented by a factual error in the first ten seconds of the video. To the point, TheStradman said: “We are taking delivery of a brand-new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06.” The truth of the matter is Chevy markets this car for the 2023 model year.
The static review/presentation begins in earnest at the 4:00 mark when the prototype fires up its FPC V8 engine in the enclosed trailer. Equipped with the Z07 package and the optional carbon-fiber wheels that feature a five-spoke design, this Z06 flaunts a key fob with a very interesting tag.
It reads P50058EX, with EX standing for an experimental vehicle. Can someone tell me how someone outside GM takes delivery of a pre-production prototype? Indeed, the clickbait is very strong with this one.
Citing unverified rumors, TheStradman expects Chevrolet to charge around $85,000 for the most basic specification of the Z06. That’s just under the $86,995 starting price mentioned by HorsePower Obsessed in November 2021. Channel owner Justin also had the audacity of mentioning “confirmed by two dealerships” in his video’s title, which is also clickbait because Corvette dealers don't know yet how much the C8 Z06 costs.
TheStradman further states he’s getting a Z06, yet it’s hard to believe anything the man says at this point. More serious would-be customers, on the other hand, should be aware that the waiting list is getting longer by the day.
According to Chris Morgan of Criswell Chevrolet, his Maryland-based dealer had a whopping 1,087 customers on the waiting list in October 2021. In his own words, “we are estimating a three- to four-year wait time.”
