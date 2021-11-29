More on this:

Lingenfelter Extreme-S C8 Corvette Exhaust Is $3,599 Well Spent

Supplied by Tenneco , the NPP sport exhaust system of the Corvette Stingray is perfectly adequate for the dry-sump V8 that Chevrolet offers in the mid-engine sports car. The aftermarket begs to differ, though. 9 photos



That’s a boisterous claim on first impression, but once you hear the differences, it starts to make sense. Another potential reason for the aforementioned hyperbole is the asking price of $3,599 sans the shipping cost, which is a lot compared to stainless exhausts from other companies.



What do you get for your money? The list starts with an increase of 19 horsepower and 15 pound-feet (20 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels in addition to weight savings of 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) over the stock exhaust. 4.5-inch rounded chrome tips with a black finish are connected to 3.0-inch pipes. Made with pride by Corsa Engineering in Berea, the Lingenfelter Extreme-S C8 Corvette Exhaust is correctly integrated with the car’s engine control unit. In other words, you won’t get any codes following the valve relearn sequence. Of course, this exhaust uses the OEM valves.



Offered with a lifetime warranty and legal in all states, the great-sounding exhaust system has been engineered to integrate with other Lingenfelter mods. These include a carbon-fiber intake manifold that costs $2,099.98 at the moment of writing, a ported throttle body from the LT5 supercharged V8 that General Motors debuted in the C7 ZR1, as well as a Magnuson TVS R2650 supercharging package. The latter upgrade provides 705 horsepower and 667 pound-feet (904 Nm) at six pounds per square inch of boost.



If you like your car stock and with a manufacturer-backed warranty, the



Enter Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, the Brighton-headquartered company responsible for the Extreme-S exhaust system we’ll be covering on this occasion. Developed with Corsa Performance, the stainless-steel upgrade is dubbed “the best four-valve C8 exhaust system on the market.”That’s a boisterous claim on first impression, but once you hear the differences, it starts to make sense. Another potential reason for the aforementioned hyperbole is the asking price of $3,599 sans the shipping cost, which is a lot compared to stainless exhausts from other companies.What do you get for your money? The list starts with an increase of 19 horsepower and 15 pound-feet (20 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels in addition to weight savings of 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) over the stock exhaust. 4.5-inch rounded chrome tips with a black finish are connected to 3.0-inch pipes. Made with pride by Corsa Engineering in Berea, the Lingenfelter Extreme-S C8 Corvette Exhaust is correctly integrated with the car’s engine control unit. In other words, you won’t get any codes following the valve relearn sequence. Of course, this exhaust uses the OEM valves.Offered with a lifetime warranty and legal in all states, the great-sounding exhaust system has been engineered to integrate with other Lingenfelter mods. These include a carbon-fiber intake manifold that costs $2,099.98 at the moment of writing, a ported throttle body from the LT5 supercharged V8 that General Motors debuted in the C7 ZR1, as well as a Magnuson TVS R2650 supercharging package. The latter upgrade provides 705 horsepower and 667 pound-feet (904 Nm) at six pounds per square inch of boost.If you like your car stock and with a manufacturer-backed warranty, the all-new Z06 may be the ‘Vette for you. Scheduled to enter production next summer for the 2023 model year, the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined performance variant redlines at 8,600 revolutions per minute.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.