These Two 1969 Pontiac Firebirds Are Just Rotting Away in a Yard, Just Don't Let Them Die

Depending on who you ask, the 1969 model was the best version of the first-generation Firebird, though the production numbers seem to suggest otherwise.
Pontiac built a little over 82,500 Firebirds for the model year 1967, out of which the base version accounted for more than 67,000 units. The production then skyrocketed a year later to surpass the 107,000-unit milestone, once again with the base version securing over 90,000 orders.
In 1969, however, the production dropped to less than 88,000 units, and this time, the lineup also included the highly desirable Trans Am. But given it was only its first year on the market, the Trans Am designation ended up being used on just 689 cars.
What we have here is a 1969 Pontiac Firebird duo in a pretty rough shape. The once-gorgeous Pontiacs are now close to becoming genuine rust buckets, and this is something that totally shouldn’t happen.
The first Firebird was born as a Hugger Orange, and while it still has the original bucket seats, it’s pretty clear they’re not even close to a mint condition. The second Firebird left the factory in gold with a black top and a black interior.
Obviously, it’s very clear that these Firebirds need a total restoration, though, at the same time, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell the whole thing would be quite challenging.
Unfortunately, very little information has been provided by seller 77ta on any potential engines that could still be around, and in theory, this leaves the door open to a restomod if this is something you’re interested in.
For car aficionados, seeing two beautiful Firebirds rotting away on someone’s property is just sad, to say the least, so hopefully, someone out there would be willing to give them a second chance and bring at least one back on the road. The pricing isn’t too high either, as the auction starts at $1,200.
In 1969, however, the production dropped to less than 88,000 units, and this time, the lineup also included the highly desirable Trans Am. But given it was only its first year on the market, the Trans Am designation ended up being used on just 689 cars.
What we have here is a 1969 Pontiac Firebird duo in a pretty rough shape. The once-gorgeous Pontiacs are now close to becoming genuine rust buckets, and this is something that totally shouldn’t happen.
The first Firebird was born as a Hugger Orange, and while it still has the original bucket seats, it’s pretty clear they’re not even close to a mint condition. The second Firebird left the factory in gold with a black top and a black interior.
Obviously, it’s very clear that these Firebirds need a total restoration, though, at the same time, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell the whole thing would be quite challenging.
Unfortunately, very little information has been provided by seller 77ta on any potential engines that could still be around, and in theory, this leaves the door open to a restomod if this is something you’re interested in.
For car aficionados, seeing two beautiful Firebirds rotting away on someone’s property is just sad, to say the least, so hopefully, someone out there would be willing to give them a second chance and bring at least one back on the road. The pricing isn’t too high either, as the auction starts at $1,200.