This 1967 Pontiac Firebird Was Stored Outside for Too Long, And You Can Guess the Rest

The 1967 Firebird was available with a choice of several six-cylinder and V8 units, all in an attempt to target an audience as large as possible by offering an engine for pretty much anyone who wanted to get a Pontiac 23 photos OHC , which came equipped with a 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder developing 165 horsepower. A four-barrel version of this unit was installed on the Firebird Sprint, this time producing 215 horsepower.



Those who wanted more performance obviously opted for a V8 unit, and the first on the list was the 326 (5.3-liter) with 250 horsepower and installed on the model called intuitively the Firebird 326. Once again, Pontiac also offered a 4-barrel version, this time called Firebird H.O. and benefitting from a total output of 285 horsepower.



But the crème de la crème for the model year 1967 was the Firebird 400, which was fitted with a 400 (6.6-liter) V8 capable of generating no more, no less than 325 horsepower.



Little is known about the engine on the ’67 Firebird sitting right here, as the car obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, and its running condition is currently unknown.



What’s even more important is the vehicle was parked outside for many years, and unfortunately, we all know what this means. Staying outside for a long time typically causes a massive amount of rust, especially on the underside, with eBay seller



Originally purchased as a project car, the



Firebird is now seeking yet another chance, though it goes without saying that whoever buys this model should first figure out if the engine is still alive or not. Especially if what they're planning is a full restoration, that is, as otherwise, it can make for a good parts car.

On the other hand, don't expect this Firebird to come cheap. The top bid right now is a little over $4,000, but the reserve is still yet to be met.

