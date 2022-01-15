These Rolls-Royce Bespoke SUVs Were Inspired by the Most Unlikely Things

At that time, it wasn't the right moment to talk about SUVs since they were not invented yet. But more than a century later, such off-road vehicles are the most wanted cars on the market. That's why Rolls-Royce entered this segment with the Cullinan in 2018. Its name comes from the largest diamond ever discovered. And it's truly a gem. But for some people, that was not enough, and this is how the following bespoke SUVs came to be.Rolls-Royce Cullinan 50th
Sometimes, people commission exclusive, unique vehicles to celebrate a nation's achievement. However, this is uncommon, and the best choice for such an act would be to go with a special car manufacturer: Rolls-Royce.
One unknown customer commissioned a Cullinan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates. This might be the most meaningful vehicle among the other Bespoke machines shown here. Its slim, hand-painted Hotspur Red and Fame Green lines cross the bodywork on the beltline adorns the car's side. Moreover, each doorstep is adorned with a Bespoke illuminated treadplate with the 50th motifs sculptured in metal.
While some of the bespoke vehicles were commissioned by rich companies or billionaires, this one was made for Ben and Christine Sloss, who are not only car enthusiasts, but also endurance racers. The luxobarge was finished in a unique color named Pikes Peak Blue. To me, it doesn't resemble the Colorado Blue Sky, at least not during the daytime. Yet, I didn't see the dusk from the top of the Pikes Peak mountain either.
The car is a homage to the legendary Colorado hill-climb race, one of the customer's favorite motoring events. As a unique twist, the Black Badge Cullinan shows Mrs. Sloss's personal racing logo – a stylized stilleto. Ben Sloss is a VP of engineering at Google. The Blue and yellow color combination are the Modena's flag colors and, since Christine Sloss is racing a Ferrari FXX, it just came naturally for their Bespoke Pikes Peak Cullinan to sports them.
There were only five models of the Cullinan Black and Bright, and all of them were sold long before the first of them hit the streets of the Russian Federation's main city. Suddenly, a full-option Cullinan was just too bland for oligarchs. All vehicles were based on the Black Badge series, meaning that they sported the same 6.75-liter V12 engine that churns out 562 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
The limited series, exclusive for the Moscow dealership, was available in five individual color combinations: Magma Red, Orange Metallic, Twilight Purple, Forge Yellow, and Turquoise. In addition, black Badge Cullinan's Technical Carbon veneer was personalized with a matching color inlay design, while the starlight headliner echoes the exterior and interior accents.Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe
Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa commissioned the Phantom Oribe for himself. He is a world-class collector of ancient Japanese ceramic Oribe ware. One specific request was to have the Phantom painted in the same color as his private jet.
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective worked on this particular vehicle with the House of Hermès and created an interior finished in Hermès Enea Green leather for all tangible surfaces. The Hermès 'Toile H' is embroidered on the doors' armrests, the center and rear consoles, and the headliner.
Moreover, the hand-painted Hermès horse motif adorns the open-pore Royal Walnut veneer from the door cards behind a glass. The limousine's green color matches the specific Oribe Green color from the 16th century Oribe ceramics. But unlike that valuable ceramic, the Phantom doesn't shatter. Yet, it's hard to say if it will resist more than four centuries, such as the ancient Japanese potteries.
