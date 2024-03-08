There’s Nothing Outdated About This Sumptuous Tiny Home in the Middle of Nature

Can you escape the concrete jungle and still enjoy a contemporary mansion's lavish, luxurious comfort without breaking the bank? The answer is yes, and it's all possible thanks to the miracle of tiny homes. This exotic getaway custom-built by an expert Aussie tiny house company blends contemporary design and luxurious style to perfection.
Alphaline Group is different than many other companies in the tiny living industry because it wasn't a modest startup launched out of mere passion. It's the subsidiary of a reputable house builder with more than two decades of experience in the field of custom house building. Located in Brensdale, Queensland, Alphaline Homes is a family-owned and operated business that has extended its expertise to the area of tiny homes through the Alphaline Group subsidiary.
Having a parent company such as this one is a confirmation of the Aussie builder's craftsmanship and reliability. In other words, you can't go wrong with an Alphaline tiny, whether it's meant to become a family home or operate as a vacation rental. The unmatched versatility of these designs is reflected in the brand's numerous commercial projects.
The Montville Tiny Hideaway is a gorgeous Airbnb located in a heavenly natural setting – the Sunshine Coast hinterland. The most striking thing about it is that, in sharp contrast to the wild, untamed natural surroundings, this tiny is anything but rural, rugged, or simple. In fact, it's downright luxurious –which means a lot when talking about a compact-sized vacation rental in the middle of nature. Although a tiny house, the Montville Tiny Hideaway feels much more like an exclusive resort, starting with the high-end finishes and ultra-comfy amenities.
One of the qualities of a luxurious resort is absolute privacy while also enhancing the connection between those inside and the natural surroundings – after all, the whole point of a "getaway” is to become immersed in the outdoors. The Montville Tiny does this successfully by adding two separate entries. One leads into the home's main lounging/dining area, while the second one doubles as a private bedroom entry. From there, guests can step directly onto the outside covered deck, which plays the role of a spacious terrace.
Plus, in typical Australian fashion, all of these sliding doors are made of glass, which turns them into transparent boundaries between the inside and the outside for fantastic views and an enhanced sense of connection. Huge windows are another key feature of this contemporary design, especially the oversized picture window in the lounge area that almost becomes a huge transparent wall.
Thanks to this single-level configuration based on a generous length, the bathroom resembles a luxurious en-suite, easily accessible from the bedroom. Inside, the high-quality appliances with a contemporary design are anything but rustic. At the same, a composting toilet was chosen instead of a conventional one, as it was best suited for a sustainable outdoor retreat in harmony with nature.
The same sophisticated interplay of black furniture, golden fixtures, and natural wood defines the kitchen, with the stone countertops adding a luxurious touch. What makes it particularly modern and fresh is the design that follows the home's width rather than its length.
The gorgeous lounge is a perfect spot for relaxation while taking in the views. An elegant leather sofa is practically surrounded by windows, which helps create an immersive experience. A smart TV is available for the times when guests aren't outside exploring the outdoors or on the deck, enjoying a BBQ. Luxury also means flawless comfort at all times, which is ensured by the reverse-cycle air conditioners in the house. When night falls, the fully enclosed bedroom becomes an ultra-cozy cocoon for a good night's sleep.
What better way to enjoy a rustic outdoor woodfire without sacrificing the comfort of a perfectly modern, fully outfitted home? The best part is that this experience doesn't need to be limited to a vacation rental. With a few tweaks, the same design can be adapted for full-time living – Alphaline's range includes several similar models in various sizes.
This Hideaway flaunts one of the most popular Alphaline layouts, which makes the most of the single-level structure. There are no pesky lofts and ladders. Everything is on the ground floor, and, most importantly, there's a seamless flow all throughout the home, as if there were no interior boundaries whatsoever. The Hideaway feels like a vast open space that even spills over onto the equally fancy exterior deck and further into the outdoors.
Premium appliances and carefully selected finishes take this from a clean, modern layout to a luxurious interior. The spacious bedroom boasts a stylish feature wall in a dark shade, complemented by elegant fixtures in golden shades.
This allows it to incorporate a separate kitchen island that doubles as a comfy dining bar, with no need for a separate, classic dining setup. Storage is also more than enough for a vacation rental, including big overhead cabinets. The main appliances here are a gas cooktop and an electric oven.
What better way to enjoy a rustic outdoor woodfire without sacrificing the comfort of a perfectly modern, fully outfitted home? The best part is that this experience doesn't need to be limited to a vacation rental. With a few tweaks, the same design can be adapted for full-time living – Alphaline's range includes several similar models in various sizes.