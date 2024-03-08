This Lotus Elan Is Actually a Hot Tub With Incredible Views

It's not that uncommon for auto enthusiasts to splurge on items that match their passion for automobiles. Coffee tables made out of car parts, barbecue stations hidden under car boots, car photography books or art, or even entire vehicles turned into wall decorations, you probably thought you'd seen it all.
You haven't until you've seen the Lotus Spa, perhaps the most surprising and the most awesome instance of upcycling.
The Lotus Spa is exactly what its name hints at: it's a spa area carved right inside a Lotus vehicle – a Lotus Elan, to be more exact. It's one of the main features of a little glamping unit called The Horse Hut & Lotus Spa, which doubles as a testament to the wonders you can achieve through creative recycling.
The Horse Hut is actually just that, a horse hut that once traveled the country on the back of a lorry, now rendered stationary and turned into the most comfortable glamping unit. The Lotus Spa is a retired but still fabulous Lotus Elan, stripped of everything that once made it tick, waterproofed, and turned into a hot tub.
If this is the kind of reincarnation cars dream of when they die, it comes with absolutely breathtaking views.
This particular unit comes in striking yellow paint with blue striping, with half of the original steering wheel and the rearview mirror still in place.
It still sits on its original wheels, but it's placed on a supporting base that carries its increased weight, allows for more comfortable seating while immersed in water, and hides all the plumbing.
Work on the entire body was so meticulous that, even though it's reinforced to allow it to double as a hot tub without leaking, it still looks like a proper car from afar. The view is even more impressive from inside the old vehicle, with the mock windshield facing the open fields for spectacular views.
Recent years have seen an increased focus on the importance of upcycling as a means to cut down waste, but the reality is that upcycling remains a challenging, expensive, and sometimes discouraging task, even for the most determined environmentalists. But when it IS carried through, it can result in such amazing feats like a hot tub Lotus Elan, which is a phrase perhaps not many of you expected to read today.
If you're ever in Hampshire, UK, The Horse Hut & Lotus Spa is right outside the village of Medstead. Just don't bring along children or pets because this is an adults-only glamping unit.
The Elan is a unit from the first series of production, which ran from 1962 through 1973 and came with a Ron Hickman design, RWD, and superb handling. The second series (1989-1994) was only possible after GM bought Lotus and brought an upgraded design and front-wheel drive but the same excellent handling.
