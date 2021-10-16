There’s a 6K-Mile 1979 Suzuki GS750E in Town and It’s Out for CB750 Blood

5 Suzuki DR-Z400E “Hooligun” Is the Custom Motorcycle Equivalent of a Proud Knight

Within its framework, the old-school legend houses a four-stroke DOHC inline-four powerplant, which is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled mill prides itself with two valves per cylinder, four Mikuni carburetors and a displacement of 748cc. When the crank spins at 8,500 revs, this bad boy is capable of feeding 63 horses to the rear 18-inch wheel via an O-ring drive chain.



On the other hand, the engine will go about delivering up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables Suzuki’s mechanical samurai to reach a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Stopping power is summoned by dual brake discs at the front and a single rotor on the opposite end.



Up north, the ‘79 MY GS750E rests on 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic Kayaba forks, while a pair of adjustable shock absorbers are tasked with handling suspension duties at six o’clock. When equipped with all the vital fluids, this sexy thing will tip the scales at 558 pounds (253 kg). If you think this spotless UJM might suit your riding habits just fine, you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could, as a matter of fact, be yours.



The classic head-turner is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (October 21) to submit your bids on Today, we’ll be having a look at what we like to call an archetypal UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle). If we’re to be exact, the bike featured above is a 1979 Suzuki GS750E with just over 6k miles (10,000 km) on the clock, boasting high-grade Shinko tires, a modern battery and new spark plugs.Within its framework, the old-school legend houses a four-strokeinline-four powerplant, which is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled mill prides itself with two valves per cylinder, four Mikuni carburetors and a displacement of 748cc. When the crank spins at 8,500 revs, this bad boy is capable of feeding 63 horses to the rear 18-inch wheel via an O-ring drive chain.On the other hand, the engine will go about delivering up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables Suzuki’s mechanical samurai to reach a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Stopping power is summoned by dual brake discs at the front and a single rotor on the opposite end.Up north, the ‘79 MY GS750E rests on 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic Kayaba forks, while a pair of adjustable shock absorbers are tasked with handling suspension duties at six o’clock. When equipped with all the vital fluids, this sexy thing will tip the scales at 558 pounds (253 kg). If you think this spotless UJM might suit your riding habits just fine, you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could, as a matter of fact, be yours.The classic head-turner is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (October 21) to submit your bids on Bring A Trailer . For the time being, the current bid is placed at 4,100 freedom bucks, so you might be able to secure this purchase for a fairly modest sum.

