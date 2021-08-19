“Diablo” Is a Modified Suzuki GSF 600 Bandit That’ll Leave You Lost for Words

3 Suzuki DR-Z400E “Hooligun” Is the Custom Motorcycle Equivalent of a Proud Knight

Call the priest and say a prayer because this wicked thing looks ready to demonize public roads.



Dubbed “Diablo,” the machine is adorned with bespoke bodywork and an entrancing selection of bolt-on goodies that keep things looking rad. Before we go into any other details, let’s take a second to inspect the donor’s main specs and features. The



By delivering as much as 77 hp and a peak torque output of 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) to a six-speed gearbox, the mill enables Suzuki’s predator to sprint past the quarter-mile mark in 12.4 seconds. Last but not least, its top speed is rated at no less than 129 mph (207 kph).



After Sarawek and his team sketched their vision out on paper, they kicked things off by replacing GSF 600’s stock airbox with a set of free-flowing air filters. On the other end of the combustion cycle, you will find a powder-coated exhaust system that terminates in a tiny muffler from K-Speed's very own inventory.



At the front, the specialists installed a menacing half-fairing, clip-on handlebars, and a mesh-covered LED headlight. Meanwhile, the bike’s rear end sports a single YSS shock absorber and a bespoke subframe, on top of which you’ll spot a svelte tail section and one handsome solo saddle.



