The Zimmer Quicksilver-Effect: Objects May Appear Bigger Than They Actually Are

One heck of a coupe! Tell us that these were not the words that came to your mind when you saw the first image of this car! What a long hood! And that sleek silhouette with aristocratic proportions! It must be an exotic luxury car since you can’t find it in the GM, Ford or Chrysler registries.
Trying to find out more just looking at the photos might prove to be tricky in the case of the Zimmer Quicksilver. Do you think that hood is hiding about eight to twelve cylinders? Does it look like the car is at least as big as a Caddy Eldorado, Oldsmobile Toronado, Lincoln Continental or anything of this caliber?
Well, sorry to disappoint you: under the hood there is only thin air (a small trunk, in fact) and the car is a bit longer that a stock Pontiac Fiero, all the other dimensions being similar.
Since we talk about a stretched (16 inches) and rebodied Fiero, the casual 6-cylinder (2.8 liters, 140 hp) engine is positioned behind the seats and in front of the rear axle. At Zimmer’s, they took care to embellish the interior, yet the typical Fiero technical stuff on the dashboard is still there. That’s pretty much all, folks!
Nowadays, the Zimmer Quicksilver can be regarded as a sophisticated joke, yet its elaborated and convincing design might make you stop laughing. The car was designed by former General Motors designer Don D.A. Johnson. Believe it or not, the model’s base price ranged from $48,000 to $52,000, meaning roughly twice the price of a same-year Cadillac Eldorado.
This brings us to the manufacturing years: the Zimmer Quicksilver was produced between 1985 and 1988. This 1986 example was sold by auction by Mecum Auctions in 2020. Only 170 examples used to be assembled by the Zimmer Motor Cars Corporation, Florida.
