Someone Paid $90,000 for a Pontiac Fiero – The Last One Ever Made

Never underestimate a collectible, even if it’s a Fiero. The last ever produced Pontiac Fiero has finally found a new owner after 32 years under the same owner and barely any time on the road, and sold for the surprising amount of $90,000.
Never underestimate the power of nostalgia, either. Or that of a car that tells a compelling story.
This Fiero GT was able to do all three, which explains the high price it fetched. Listed with GAA Classic Cars at the beginning of October, it sold on Saturday. The new owner, the second one in the car’s history, was willing to part with $90,000 for the chance to add it to his or her collection, surpassing even the most optimistic estimates, and thus turning it into the most expensive stock Fiero ever.
The original sticker price for this car, # 226402, was $16,853 back in 1988. These days, you can get a Fiero in excellent condition but without any historical significance for anything between $2,500 and $19,800, depending on how hard you’re willing to look and what risks you’re willing to take.
This one, of course, has something no other has: it’s the last one to leave the assembly line in Pontiac, Michigan. It was raffled to a facility worker, Mike Kelley, when the facility shut down and he kept it all these years in impeccable condition: not only does it still have the factory plastic wrappings, but it also came with just 582 miles (936 km) on the clock.
According to Fox Auto, Kelley sold it to a dealer just recently, and that dealer put it up for auction with GAA Classic Cars. Back in the day, Kelley told the media that he would gladly give the car back if it meant he could go back to work, so yes, this was definitely more than “just a car” to him.
The last of the 370,000 Fieros was described as a “must-have for GM or Pontiac collectors” and came with all the documentation attesting its historic status, including build sheet, photos from the assembly line, newspaper articles, books and all original paperwork. Powered by a 2.8-liter V6 mated to three-speed automatic transmission, it came loaded with factor options, red paintjob over gray interior. And a story that turned it into a highly-desired collectible.
