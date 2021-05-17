The World’s First Triphonic Speaker Looks Like From the Future, Goes for $1,800

The Story of the Original Mustang: The Era When Performance Peaked (1969–1970)

If Triphonic speakers are a strange concept to you, don’t feel bad, we were confused, too. A former Apple designer just invented them, and they’re supposed to offer you a whole new listening experience. 9 photos



The speaker comes with an original, spherical look. Its unusual design is meant to offer you a spatial sound and deliver clear, detailed audio. The pinpoint accuracy comes from the force-balanced configuration that allows you to spatialize the sound according to your listening room, Syng explains. The Cell Alpha lets you control the sound, magnify it or shrink it and get a surround



The spherical speaker is wireless and equipped with a three-horn system, three mid-range drivers, and woofers on both the bottom and top. Cell Alpha’s stand also has three built-in mics that measure the geometry of the space. There are also two USB-C ports, although the speaker is compatible with Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 via Wi-Fi.



You’ll also be able to connect the speaker to your TV as the company will release a USB-C to HDMI cable in the foreseeable future. You can also control the Cell Alpha via the Syng Space app.



