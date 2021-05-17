Husqvarna Rolls Out 2022 Enduro Range Ready for Off-Road Action

3 Here's the Husqvarna Norden 901 Nearly Ready to Be Ridden

Husqvarna just rolled out its 2022 enduro range that’s ready to conquer any terrain. The seven-model line-up of TE and FE range includes 2-stroke and 4-stroke off-road beasts that feature quite a few upgrades along with some cool-looking rugged grey and electric yellow accents. 11 photos



With the same linkage progression as the Husqvarna Motocross range, the rear end sits low for a good control and comfort in extreme enduro conditions. The revised suspension works with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork, and two-piece carbon fiber subframe to provide consistent damping and accurate handling. A redesigned cartridge joint improves damping efficiency while a new oil bypass in the outer tube decreases friction for a smoother movement throughout the stroke.



The models pack a new self-adjusting clutch system that offers a good modulation in every condition. Free play is also compensated so that the biting point and function of the clutch stay the same during cold or hot conditions and over time. Together with high-performance GSK discs, the BRAKTEC braking system is specifically tailored for off-road action, delivering a sensitive and modulated feel.



All enduro models have an electric starter as standard and up-to-date electronic fuel injection technology for increased performance. The 2-strokes come two switchable ignition curves for rider-selectable control under all situations, while the 4-strokes continue to have two switchable engine maps plus traction control. Also, the final drive gearing on the TE 250i has been revised for an improved low-end response.



The line is equipped with Michelin Enduro tires that provide excellent traction for all types of terrain and riding conditions.



The new range starts with the TE 150i, which is priced at $8,571 and ends with the FE 501 model that stands at $11,499.

