The V-1 Flying Bomb Was Almost Even Deadlier With a Porsche Jet Engine

The simplicity combined with the elegance of the design evokes the ethos of something more akin to a brilliant technology demonstrator instead of a weapon that killed thousands of Allied troops and civilians. Like it actually was, on the battlefields in Europe.



A rudimentary gyrocompass controlled autopilot system, another tech feature developed especially for the V-1. Similar systems would form the groundwork for Russian and American autopilots in fighters that made their debuts soon after the Second World War.



British and American fighters shot down quite a few Buzz Bombs, but some still slipped past defenses and wreaked havoc across the English Channel in Britain, a feat once thought impossible only a handful of years before the V-1's maiden flight.