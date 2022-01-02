These Porsche Aircraft Engines Have The Heart of an Early 80's 911

More on this:

1 This Porsche 992 Stinger GTR by TopCar Is Wearing Exclusive Chocolate Carbon Fiber

2 780-Mile Porsche Carrera GT Needs a New Driver, Could Set a New Record

3 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista Engage in Lairy Drag Race

4 Go Inside the Secret Porsche Racing Room at the Petersen Automotive Museum

5 Porsche Boxster Driver Puts Bumper in the Trunk After Crash, Continues Driving