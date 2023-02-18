The Tesla German Paradox: Do They Last 130,488 Miles or 1 Million Miles?

Germany is currently a country of paradoxical events for Tesla. While fighting in court with customers who wanted to return its electric cars, the EV maker’s lawyers said they do not last more than 210,000 kilometers (130,488 miles). However, that country is also where the 1-million-mile Tesla runs, thanks to Hansjörg von Gemmingen. Who should we believe?

127 photos Photo: Hansjoerg Eberhard von Gemmingen/edited by autoevolution