The Technical Mind Behind the Aptera SEV Is Now Making an Electric Off-Road Motorcycle

Do you remember Aptera Motors, the Californian startup that introduced us to the three-wheeled solar electric vehicle (SEV) with the same name? Its chief technology officer is now back with another project, this time involving a vehicle with just two wheels, developed under a different brand that he now owns.
The brainiac behind it all is Nathan Armstrong and the new company is called Armstrong Electric Vehicles. It is headquartered in Canada and its first product, which is almost ready to hit the market, is the EB1 motorcycle.
Engineered and handcrafted in Alberta, the EB1 is an off-road bike that blends perfectly power with a simple, but high-quality design. Armstrong claims the electric motorcycle is highly customizable, easy to maintain and repair, and it also comes with an unlimited warranty for both the frame and the motor.
The EB1 has a chromoly steel trellis frame, aluminum swingarm and guards, and carbon fiber body panels. Its short seat is adjustable, allowing you to set it in 12 different positions and so are the footpegs, which can be adjusted in six ways. It also features onboard diagnostics. With all its components, including the battery, the bike weighs 150 lb (68 kg), which is more than decent.
On to more important things, the off-road bike packs a powerful 6000W brushless DC motor and can reach a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph). It can go from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 3.5 seconds. The EB1 is powered by a “custom, hi-power” 2.5-KWh/72-V lithium-ion battery, as specified by Armstrong for New Atlas. It should offer a range of approximately 56 miles (90 km) on a charge.
The manufacturer claims its off-road bike is almost as fast as a 450cc while weighing less than a 110cc.
Armstrong’s electric motorcycle is now available to order as a limited-edition product (five units) for approximately $11,700 (CAD15,000), with the first bike being scheduled for deliveries sometime this spring. You can see the three prototypes developed so far in the videos below.
