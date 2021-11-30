World's Fastest Electric Motorcycle Breaks Its Own Speed Record, Hits 283 MPH

How to Build the Best Tuned Exhaust for 2022

A year ago, renowned champion Max Biaggi set the record for the world's fastest electric motorcycle with the Voxan Wattman, reaching an incredible speed of 253 mph (408 kph). This time, the Wattman took him on a ride filled with even more adrenaline as the machine successfully clocked 283 mph (456 kph). 7 photos



The Voxan Wattman's speed was assessed from a flying start across 0.62 miles (1 km) in opposite directions during a two-hour period, in accordance with Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme regulations. The final speed that counts is the average of the two speeds obtained throughout these two runs.



A day earlier, a non-streamlined version of the



In total, Voxan's electric motorcycle broke 21 speed records between November 18th and November 23rd. The achievements were possible thanks to the recent upgrades brought to the



The bike now delivers more power as it relies on the Mercedes EQ Formula E powertrain, which produces 429 hp (320 kW ) and 1,360 Nm of torque. The new Wattman also has a longer wheelbase and an increased seat height, which improves stability and air penetration.



"In less than a year, we have succeeded in lowering the motorcycle's weight, while increasing its power and improving its stability. Following the records we set in November 2020 in the 'over 300 kg' class, these 21 new records are another magnificent reward for the Venturi Group, for Max Biaggi, and for our valued partners, Saft, Michelin, and Mercedes," said Gildo Pastor, President of the Venturi Group, followed the successful achievements.



