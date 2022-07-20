The Stunning Moment a Dodge Van Is Swallowed by a Giant Sinkhole in the Bronx

It was an unbelievable scene filmed in the Bronx, New York, on Monday, after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this Doge van.
Cameras captured the exact moment a large white van parked on Radcliff Avenue suddenly started to tilt to the left as the pavement gave way beneath it. The entire vehicle then plunged as the asphalt slowly collapsed.
Nothing of that van remained visible at surface level, which means the pothole formed was large enough to swallow it entirely.
Another car, a Honda Accord, very close to the van, was luckier, managing to stay on the side of the road with its left rear wheel suspended in the air as the asphalt crumbled very quickly under the wheel. Presumably, the authorities intervened and got the car out of there before it. too, ended up in the massive pothole.
There has been heavy rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence that weather played a role in making the soil open up.
The owner of the van was at the scene when it fell and says he wasn't actually greatly affected by the events. While this may be an aspirational mindset in case others ever find their car in a giant sinkhole, they might not be as zen, especially if an expensive car is involved.
The repair work is likely to be extensive as crews have to rebuild the entire underground infrastructure and resurface the roadway. About 75 people were left without water service for a short time.
Officials are also investigating whether this event is related to a sinkhole that opened up in the same block nearly a year ago.
As several storms brought up to 4 inches of rain to New York, people captured videos of flooded buses, waterlogged streets and subway stations where water was pouring down the steps. The storms were caused in part by a warm front, followed by a cold one.
