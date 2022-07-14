autoevolution
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is in Spitting Distance From Flirting With the Gavel

14 Jul 2022, 22:52 UTC ·
Did you miss your chance to buy a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat while it was still new? Well, fret no more, as the example pictured in the gallery down below still retains that new car smell and is up for grabs.
Advertised by Mecum for the Harrisburg 2022 auction, taking place between July 27 and 30, the super SUV is one of the stars of the event, and you know what that means, don’t you? That’s right, it should fetch a small fortune if it ends up changing hands.

And it should indeed find itself a new home, as it only has 36 miles (58 km) on the odometer. The images released by the auction house reveal that everything is in top-notch form, starting with the Dark Gray exterior with racing stripes to the wheels that spin around the red brake calipers and black interior, most of which is still wrapped in plastic.

More importantly, however, the powertrain is ready to start clocking up miles. As everyone knows, the Hellcat suffix is tied to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, shared with the Challengers, Chargers, and previous-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

In the Durango SRT Hellcat, the mill pushes out a whopping 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. If you asked Dodge how quick it is to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, then they would have told you that it needs 3.5 seconds for the sprint. Believe it or not, that actually makes it faster than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, which takes 3.65 seconds to get there, en route to a maximum speed of 217 mph (350 kph).

Now, considering that Dodge used to ask a minimum of $81,390 for the Durango SRT Hellcat back when they were still selling it, how much do you think this copy will fetch?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

