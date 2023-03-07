The Story of Alfa Nero, the $120 Million Custom Superyacht That Nobody Owns

You don’t have to be a millionaire to imagine what it must be like to take delivery of your brand-new, custom-built superyacht from one of the most prestigious shipyards in the world. At least that we can all imagine without much of an effort.
So what makes the Alfa Nero such a hot potato right now? Delivered in 2007 to the original owner, this is one of the most famous and industry-awarded vessels from Netherlands-based Oceanco. Right now, it’s so mired in controversy that it’s completely undesirable, at least to its current owner. It’s been abandoned off an island in Antigua for more than a year, and it’s about to be forced-sell because it’s been deemed a hazard.
This is a very rare and, because of it, an intriguing fall-from-grace story in the luxury naval sector. You might have anticipated this, but it has nothing to do with the superyacht itself, which remains an outstanding accomplishment, but with the direct beneficiary – the owner, as us, laymen would call him.
Alfa Nero is one of the many superyachts seized under current sanctions against Russian oligarchs. Since March last year, third-party countries, including the UK, the U.S. and most of Europe, have agreed to place financial sanctions against known Putin allies, as a way to cut funding for the war now happening in Ukraine. Among other things, this resulted in a bunch of famous and very expensive yachts being frozen or formally seized by local authorities.
shady circumstances, and with none of the money going towards Ukraine.
Alfa Nero will become the third, if the government in Antigua and Barbuda gets its way. The vessel, whose current and presumably original owner is billionaire Andrey Guryev, has been abandoned in Falmouth Harbour for a year. Earlier this month, it was declared “a hazard to shipping and to the harbor where it is moored,” and has been running on unpaid crew work and unpaid fuel. The owner has 10 days to claim the vessel and face whatever consequences, or the government will force-sell it and keep the money.
This marks the final chapter in a controversial saga that started when Guryev was included on U.S. sanctions lists in May last year. The ship sailed for a time with AIS (automatic identification system) turned off, then moored at its current location, presumably in the hope that Antigua and Barbuda wouldn’t give in to U.S. requests to seize it. In August last year, it was raided by local authorities and the FBI, with the investigation pointing out that its owner was, indeed, Guryev.
$120 million superyacht is without an owner, because Guryev is unlikely to claim it. At this point, he’d rather risk losing the $120 million for the boat than face risking the boat and paying all those back fees. For a final chapter, it’s a very sad one for a superyacht that wrote history for the luxury segment of naval design.
Alfa Nero, with its gleaming black hull and white superstructure designed by Nuvolari Lenard, is the first superyacht to feature what Oceanco called a “statement” pool. It’s a massive, 12-meter (39.3-foot) pool with a built-in current and an infinity edge that spills into a waterfall feature. At night, when both the pool and the waterfall are lit from underneath, they change colors, but the most impressive part is the multi-functionality of the space: the pool features a hydraulic system that allows depth adjustment for when kids are swimming, and which can convert the place into a helipad or a dancefloor.
Another thing that is unique to Alfa Nero – or was at the time it was delivered – is the design by Alberto Pinto. This is no typical Russian oligarch superyacht, and neither is it a typical superyacht by any other standards. With an emphasis on open spaces, it is finished in timeless monochrome, with the occasional pop of color in rich fabrics or art pieces. Even the furniture is finished in Lichtenstein print-inspired fabrics, to the point where the whole place feels not so much like a floating palace, but more like a floating art museum.
Amenities include another jacuzzi aft, a cinema, a nightclub, several formal lounges and dining areas, a gym with a wellness center, and even a beauty salon. The rich may like to get away from it all every once in a while, but they could never do it on a bad hair day. Relatable, but unfathomable for the regular Joe or Jane.
“What if you build an icon?” Oceanco was asking ahead of the formal presentation of Alfa Nero. This superyacht is an icon and a landmark in luxury naval design, with its gorgeous, lavish interiors and exquisite finishes. Not that we should break out our violins, but it does make its current state even sadder.
This is a very rare and, because of it, an intriguing fall-from-grace story in the luxury naval sector. You might have anticipated this, but it has nothing to do with the superyacht itself, which remains an outstanding accomplishment, but with the direct beneficiary – the owner, as us, laymen would call him.
Alfa Nero is one of the many superyachts seized under current sanctions against Russian oligarchs. Since March last year, third-party countries, including the UK, the U.S. and most of Europe, have agreed to place financial sanctions against known Putin allies, as a way to cut funding for the war now happening in Ukraine. Among other things, this resulted in a bunch of famous and very expensive yachts being frozen or formally seized by local authorities.
shady circumstances, and with none of the money going towards Ukraine.
Alfa Nero will become the third, if the government in Antigua and Barbuda gets its way. The vessel, whose current and presumably original owner is billionaire Andrey Guryev, has been abandoned in Falmouth Harbour for a year. Earlier this month, it was declared “a hazard to shipping and to the harbor where it is moored,” and has been running on unpaid crew work and unpaid fuel. The owner has 10 days to claim the vessel and face whatever consequences, or the government will force-sell it and keep the money.
This marks the final chapter in a controversial saga that started when Guryev was included on U.S. sanctions lists in May last year. The ship sailed for a time with AIS (automatic identification system) turned off, then moored at its current location, presumably in the hope that Antigua and Barbuda wouldn’t give in to U.S. requests to seize it. In August last year, it was raided by local authorities and the FBI, with the investigation pointing out that its owner was, indeed, Guryev.
$120 million superyacht is without an owner, because Guryev is unlikely to claim it. At this point, he’d rather risk losing the $120 million for the boat than face risking the boat and paying all those back fees. For a final chapter, it’s a very sad one for a superyacht that wrote history for the luxury segment of naval design.
Alfa Nero, with its gleaming black hull and white superstructure designed by Nuvolari Lenard, is the first superyacht to feature what Oceanco called a “statement” pool. It’s a massive, 12-meter (39.3-foot) pool with a built-in current and an infinity edge that spills into a waterfall feature. At night, when both the pool and the waterfall are lit from underneath, they change colors, but the most impressive part is the multi-functionality of the space: the pool features a hydraulic system that allows depth adjustment for when kids are swimming, and which can convert the place into a helipad or a dancefloor.
Another thing that is unique to Alfa Nero – or was at the time it was delivered – is the design by Alberto Pinto. This is no typical Russian oligarch superyacht, and neither is it a typical superyacht by any other standards. With an emphasis on open spaces, it is finished in timeless monochrome, with the occasional pop of color in rich fabrics or art pieces. Even the furniture is finished in Lichtenstein print-inspired fabrics, to the point where the whole place feels not so much like a floating palace, but more like a floating art museum.
Amenities include another jacuzzi aft, a cinema, a nightclub, several formal lounges and dining areas, a gym with a wellness center, and even a beauty salon. The rich may like to get away from it all every once in a while, but they could never do it on a bad hair day. Relatable, but unfathomable for the regular Joe or Jane.
“What if you build an icon?” Oceanco was asking ahead of the formal presentation of Alfa Nero. This superyacht is an icon and a landmark in luxury naval design, with its gorgeous, lavish interiors and exquisite finishes. Not that we should break out our violins, but it does make its current state even sadder.