The Sedan You Probably Forgot Exists Gets a Few Updates for 2022

When thinking about Nissan’s U.S. lineup, the first things that come to mind are its crossovers/SUVs and trucks. However, the Japanese company hasn’t given up on normal passenger cars, so models such as the Versa, Sentra, Altima, and Maxima are still part of their portfolio.
A challenger to the likes of the Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta, the Nissan Sentra has received a few updates for the 2022 model year. The changes are minor and include the introduction of the Midnight Edition Package and All-Weather Package on certain trim levels.
Bringing black detailing on the outside, such as the V-motion grille, rear diffuser, and spoiler, and badging, as well as a similar look for the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, the Midnight Edition Package is offered on the 2022 Sentra SR.
The All-Weather Package, on the other hand, is a Sentra SV affair as of now, and adds dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and front seats, and remote engine start. Nissan’s compact sedan also gets the Safety Shield 360 bundle of driver assistance gear across all grades at no extra cost.
Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine across the range, rated at 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm) of torque, and mated to a CVT, the 2022 Sentra lineup comprises the S, SV, and SR. Pricing for the base model starts at $19,510, excluding the $975 destination and handling charge. The mid-range is offered from $20,570, and the top-of-the-line variant kicks off at $22,100.
Things such as the active grille shutters, dusk-sensing headlights with halogen for the first two trim levels and LED for the range-topper, electrically adjustable side mirrors, air-con for the S and dual-zone climate control for the SV and SR, 7-inch infotainment and 4.2-inch driver display for the base model, and 8-inch infotainment next to the 7-inch driver display for the other two, smartphone integration, voice control, and others are included.
