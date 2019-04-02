New Nissan Sedan Coming to 2019 Shanghai Auto Show

Having lost much of its corporate glamour following the Carlos Ghosn affair, the biggest earthquake in the industry since Dieselgate, Nissan is marching on with its product plans and announced this week the arrival of a brand new car to its lineup.

To accompany the sedan on the floor of the National Center for Exhibition and Convention, Nissan will bring Shanghai its latest concepts as well. That means Chinese visitors will get a chance to see both the The car in question has a sedan body style, whose name was not revealed, that will be shown starting April 16 at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.No details were provided as to what the car is all about, aside for the fact that it incorporates the company’s newest design cues and ideas and “offers an array of technologies that embody Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”“The all-new sedan features Nissan’s latest distinctive design cues and offers an array of technologies that embody Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society,” said the carmaker in a statement.Even if the carmaker is currently keeping a tight lid on what the new sedan is, there are only a limited number of choices that fit the carmaker’s current production plans. It’s unlikely we’ll find ourselves face to face with a brand new name on the market, but rather with new versions of existing models.Currently, the Japanese carmaker is working on new variants of the Sentra and Almera , so the two are the most likely candidates to get a refresh at the Chinese event. A possible reinterpretation of the Sunny nameplate is not excluded either, and as a side note, the Versa will be shown a little earlier, at the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival on April 12th.As the official start date for the show approaches, we expect to see more details about the car soon.To accompany the sedan on the floor of the National Center for Exhibition and Convention, Nissan will bring Shanghai its latest concepts as well. That means Chinese visitors will get a chance to see both the IMs and IMQ . Also, two new electrified concept vehicles will be shown.