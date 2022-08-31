The Second Edition of the World’s First Vertical Air Show Coming Up in September

Last year, this unique event in the aerospace industry debuted at London. This year, it will take place in Istanbul, with even more big names participating.
The young eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) sector is making progress slowly, but steadily. Over the past couple of years, it seemed to be focused on coming up with aircraft prototypes, each promising to be more innovative and impressive than the other. Recently, the focus shifted towards the future infrastructure and development of vertiports, as more and more aviation operators, including big airlines, are including eVTOL in their future fleets.
An event where all the players in the industry could interact at a larger scale was much needed. But this is more than a formal congress, it’s also a vertical air show – the first one in the world to be dedicated to eVTOLs. For the first time, these types of aircraft are at the forefront of a large aviation show, and not overshadowed by conventional ones.
After last year’s debut, the second edition of the annual AIRTAXI World Congress will take place the Raffles Istanbul hotel, in Turkey, gathering more than 300 professionals in the industry. Big names such as Airbus, United Airlines, Stellantis, Japan Airlines, and EASA (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency) have confirmed their presence.
The spotlight will be, of course, on eVTOL manufacturers, from Archer Aviation, Joby, AirCar, and Eve Air Mobility, to Lilium and EHang. In addition to manufacturers and airlines, aviation leasing operators and flight technology experts will also attend the Congress. Since the event is taking place in Turkey, many important Turkish players will also be present, including Bilisim Vadisi (Technology Development Zone), dubbed “the Silicon Valley of Turkey.”
In addition to the aircraft being displayed at the event, guests will also get to enjoy “a line-up of vertical take-offs and landings,” according to eVTOL.com.
The AIRTAXI World Congress will take place from September 13 to 15. More details are available on the event’s platform.
