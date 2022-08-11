Wisk Aero Closer to Revealing Its Sixth-Generation eVTOL This Year

As the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) race is getting closer to the finish line, when air taxis are supposed to start operating on a regular basis, an important part of that for the manufacturers is establishing a wide presence, and securing top-notch development facilities. Wisk Aero has nailed them both.
There are numerous eVTOL developers across the U.S., each claiming to be better thanks to some innovative feature or function. But the title that Wisk Aero claims can’t be challenged – it developed the first autonomous, all-electric air taxi in the U.S. Throughout the years, it continued to further improve its eVTOL, which is why it’s now getting ready to launch the 6th-generation version, an achievement that’s probably unmatched in the global industry.
This 6th-generation aircraft will be developed at the company’s latest engineering hub. It’s located in Montreal, Canada, and was recently launched. Canada is known as being a great talent pool for the aviation industry, and Wisk stated that it plans to grow this new facility to 30 employees by the end of this year.
Earlier this year, Wisk hit other milestones as well, expanding in Australia, and launching a partnership with the City of Long Beach. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, the eVTOL veteran plans to extend as much as possible globally.
This new engineering hub will help it reveal the 6th Wisk air taxi by the end of this year. The 5th-generation prototype is 21-foot (6.4 meters) long, and equipped with 12 independent rotors, which means that the aircraft can continue to operate even if one of the rotors malfunctions.
Its current top speed reaches 100 mph (161 kph) and it can handle short-distance flights of up to 25 miles (40 km) on a single charge. Details about the newest-generation version and its improved capabilities are expected to be released later this year.
This 6th-generation aircraft will be developed at the company’s latest engineering hub. It’s located in Montreal, Canada, and was recently launched. Canada is known as being a great talent pool for the aviation industry, and Wisk stated that it plans to grow this new facility to 30 employees by the end of this year.
Earlier this year, Wisk hit other milestones as well, expanding in Australia, and launching a partnership with the City of Long Beach. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, the eVTOL veteran plans to extend as much as possible globally.
This new engineering hub will help it reveal the 6th Wisk air taxi by the end of this year. The 5th-generation prototype is 21-foot (6.4 meters) long, and equipped with 12 independent rotors, which means that the aircraft can continue to operate even if one of the rotors malfunctions.
Its current top speed reaches 100 mph (161 kph) and it can handle short-distance flights of up to 25 miles (40 km) on a single charge. Details about the newest-generation version and its improved capabilities are expected to be released later this year.