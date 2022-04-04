The Royal Navy’s New $6.5 Million Patrol Boat Ready to Become “Guardian of the Rock”

More on this:

1 UK’s New Generation Nuclear Submarine at the Center of Top-Level Arctic Training

2 This Venerable Warship Hit the Waves for the First Time in Almost Four Years

3 Royal Navy Hawk Jets Carry Out Farewell Flypast Over UK

4 Royal Navy Tests Autonomous Boats, Puma Drones in Huge Naval Exercise

5 Video Shows HMS Anson Attack Submarine Completely Submerge with 60 On Board