Shelby GT500 Drags BMW M4, Kia Stinger, Audi, Surprise Humiliation Narrowly Averted

As always, one can never go wrong when trying to showcase an excerpt of the seemingly eternal America vs. Import quarter-mile dragstrip wars if one of the contenders is Blue Oval’s flagship muscle car. Or is it going to shame all its stock, OEM forebearers?
Sure, there are always nuances when trying to put a 760-horsepower, 5.2-liter supercharged Predator-equipped monster of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 into the proper perspective. It may not be the most powerful muscle car of the Detroit Three pack, but it sure is nothing to trifle at either, especially when the opponent is not of the EV variety.
This time around, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube shows us a trio of America vs. Import nightly battles with expected and unexpected outcomes. The video embedded below (uploaded on April 3rd, 2022) reveals them all taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida and focuses on the classic blue-and-white-striped GT500 of the latest Ford Performance variety.
The first skirmish, against an F82 first-generation BMW M4, announced little to no surprises as the rivals prepared their skirmish – the Blue Oval was dressed up in a cloud of tire smoke while the M4... not so much. However, right off the line, the latter had a much better start, and the GT500’s driver found it quite difficult to make up for the losses.
So, quite surprisingly, the M4’s time was 11.15s versus a narrowly humiliating 11.21s from Shelby. Alas, the winning light came to the rescue... and helped Ford save face. Afterward, the owner probably decided such unexpected results have no business there, and the Kia Stinger (from 0:56) or the Audi sedan that followed (from 1:30s) learned a bitter quarter-mile lesson, each.
By the way, probably just to show that consistency is always the name of the game at the dragstrip. From the two-minute mark, there is also a trio of solo outings from the Mustang, and each pass highlights a narrow improvement when going below the initial 11.03s threshold!
This time around, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube shows us a trio of America vs. Import nightly battles with expected and unexpected outcomes. The video embedded below (uploaded on April 3rd, 2022) reveals them all taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida and focuses on the classic blue-and-white-striped GT500 of the latest Ford Performance variety.
The first skirmish, against an F82 first-generation BMW M4, announced little to no surprises as the rivals prepared their skirmish – the Blue Oval was dressed up in a cloud of tire smoke while the M4... not so much. However, right off the line, the latter had a much better start, and the GT500’s driver found it quite difficult to make up for the losses.
So, quite surprisingly, the M4’s time was 11.15s versus a narrowly humiliating 11.21s from Shelby. Alas, the winning light came to the rescue... and helped Ford save face. Afterward, the owner probably decided such unexpected results have no business there, and the Kia Stinger (from 0:56) or the Audi sedan that followed (from 1:30s) learned a bitter quarter-mile lesson, each.
By the way, probably just to show that consistency is always the name of the game at the dragstrip. From the two-minute mark, there is also a trio of solo outings from the Mustang, and each pass highlights a narrow improvement when going below the initial 11.03s threshold!