Royal Navy Hawk Jets Carry Out Farewell Flypast Over UK

Following 40 years of service with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and decades of training with the Royal Navy, the Hawk T1 jets are getting retired. The veteran aircraft flew around the UK this week to say farewell, offering both the Navy and onlookers an incredible show.
Over the years, the Hawks have played a critical role in defense missions. The RAF has been using BAE Systems Hawk jets for four decades, and they have been with the Royal Navy since the 1990s. They were initially stationed at RNAS Culdrose in 1994, and in 2013, they were integrated into the reformed 736 Naval Air Squadron.
736NAS has used them in large multi-national NATO exercises, to train ships’ companies against possible threats and to simulate missile attacks. They were a key component in training air traffic controllers and were used for surveillance and in helping with radar development.
The jets are capable of achieving a top speed of over 1,000 kph (621 mph) and cover more than 2,250-km (1,398-mile) distances. The Hawk T1 has been a great workhorse for the military. However, in 2021, it was reported that the aircraft was to be retired.
So, on March 17th, three Hawks soared to the skies from RNAS Culdrose to say goodbye. Before traveling up to HMS Gannet in Scotland, the jets flew over their main training sites, including HMNB Devonport, RNAS Yeovilton, Bournemouth Airport, and HMNB Portsmouth. Today, the trio returned to their base, but not before flying over RAF Valley.
Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, the commanding officer of 736NAS, said: “It has to be acknowledged that this is a sad day for everyone involved with the Hawks, but we should not lose sight of the significant contribution these aircraft have made to defence.”
Many people gathered in Plymouth and in Portsmouth to see the iconic aircraft make the farewell flight. Instructors from the Royal Navy School of Fighter Control also watched the Hawks from the RNAS Yeovilton.
736NAS has used them in large multi-national NATO exercises, to train ships’ companies against possible threats and to simulate missile attacks. They were a key component in training air traffic controllers and were used for surveillance and in helping with radar development.
The jets are capable of achieving a top speed of over 1,000 kph (621 mph) and cover more than 2,250-km (1,398-mile) distances. The Hawk T1 has been a great workhorse for the military. However, in 2021, it was reported that the aircraft was to be retired.
So, on March 17th, three Hawks soared to the skies from RNAS Culdrose to say goodbye. Before traveling up to HMS Gannet in Scotland, the jets flew over their main training sites, including HMNB Devonport, RNAS Yeovilton, Bournemouth Airport, and HMNB Portsmouth. Today, the trio returned to their base, but not before flying over RAF Valley.
Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, the commanding officer of 736NAS, said: “It has to be acknowledged that this is a sad day for everyone involved with the Hawks, but we should not lose sight of the significant contribution these aircraft have made to defence.”
Many people gathered in Plymouth and in Portsmouth to see the iconic aircraft make the farewell flight. Instructors from the Royal Navy School of Fighter Control also watched the Hawks from the RNAS Yeovilton.
#RoyalNavy Hawk T1 jets from #736NAS said their farewell by flying around the country this week before retiring after 40 years of service with the RAF.— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) March 18, 2022
Three jets took off from @RNASCuldrose and captured part of their flight over @HMNBPortsmouth.
???? https://t.co/nh1FBJ8PFg pic.twitter.com/uMLQ8AzS8G