This Venerable Warship Hit the Waves for the First Time in Almost Four Years

We’re always excited to learn about the newest vessels that are being built and the next-generation models that will take military fleets to higher levels. But we shouldn’t forget about the venerable ships that have accomplished so much over decades of service and that are still going strong until it’s their time to retire. HMS Somerset is part of the frigates that were designed in the ‘80s, but it looks and feels brand new after its major refit.
HMS Somerset’s service since it was commissioned is the equivalent of traveling around the Earth 30 times. Four years ago, it started a massive revamping process, officially known as LIFEX (life extension), with the goal of keeping it in top shape until the younger Type 26 and 31 frigates will be ready to take over by the end of this decade.
The 436-foot (133 meters) vessel, able to hit the waves at 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph), now boasts several updates. Its hull and living spaces were improved, and all of the onboard communication, navigation, and computer systems were upgraded.
Its diesel generators were also replaced, and the rest of the propulsion system was thoroughly cleaned. In terms of capabilities, it was equipped with advanced sensors, while the cutting-edge Sea Ceptor air defense missile system replaced the previous Sea Wolf.
With this refreshed look and renewed powers, HMS Somerset proudly headed out to sea for the first time in four years. During the following weeks, it will participate in various training and trials off the South Coast. After completing them, it will return to the Fleet for some more trials and then gear up for its first operation in four years.
Many of the 176 sailors onboard the recently-refitted warship are newbies, excited to start their service. HMS Somerset is also known for having contributed to the training of more than 100 engineers throughout its career.
After the successful refit of HMS Somerset, HMS Iron Duke will be the next venerable frigate to showcase its new look and upgraded capabilities.
