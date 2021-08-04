The Retro Spirit Shines Brightly on This Numbers-Matching 1976 BMW R90/6

4 Keep Your Land Cruiser 40 in Running Condition With Toyota’s New Heritage Parts

The rise of the internet brought about many great things, one of them being the ability to participate in auctions from the comfort of your home. 23 photos



For example, browsing the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform will eventually lead you to a numbers-matching 1976 variant of Bavaria’s R90/6 family. The bike in question is heading to the auction block at no reserve as we speak, with a top bid of just over three grand. Those of you who feel inclined to best it will have to visit Bring A Trailer before Friday afternoon (August 6).



Now that we got your excited, let’s dive in a little deeper and see what the ‘76 MY



On the other hand, a torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. A tubular steel duplex cradle frame is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, resting on a pair of telescopic forks up front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.



On the other hand, a torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. A tubular steel duplex cradle frame is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, resting on a pair of telescopic forks up front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The front wheel comes equipped with a 260 mm (10.2 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a simplex drum setup with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). Last but not least, the R90/6 weighs in at 462 pounds (210 kg) when carrying all the vital fluids.

