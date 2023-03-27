The RC8M Motorhome Is Pure Luxury Condensed. Customizable, Too

What do you get if you take features, materials and plenty of inspiration from the world of superyachts and supercars, and pour them into a motorhome? You get any unit from the RC Motorhomes lineup but, if you add a shorter wheelbase for convenience, you get the RC8M. The fancy pocket rocket.
The RC8M motorhome is one of the latest additions to the RC Motorhomes lineup and, as of this writing, it’s still the smallest on offer. Its name really says it all, if you know anything about this UK-based company and their lineup: it’s an “RC” motorhome with a length of 8 meters (26.2 feet). It’s the shorter variant of the flagship RC9M, and it came to be after several potential clients called in to ask for a smaller size, so it would be more garageable and easier to handle in the city.
The typical RC Motorhomes client is into racing, so these are often equipped with garages and generous sleeping quarters. While the RC8M can also serve this purpose, it’s also quite the beautiful and very fancy RV for the entire family. That family has to be very well-off though to afford it, so you probably won’t be seeing any one of these motorhomes with the popular content creators of the moment.
The video available at the bottom of the page is a tour of one such unit, and trust us when we say that words hardly do it justice. You hear words like “luxury” and “elegant,” or “premium quality” a lot these days, but in this particular case, they’re justified: this motorhome might be on the smaller side, but it’s absolutely beautiful, crafted by a team who clearly knows what they’re doing.
The unit shown in the video tour is a custom one valued at £260,000, which is approximately $319,000 at the current exchange rate. All RC units are personalizable according to the client’s spec, and we’re talking customization beyond choosing the colors or the finishes. The client can choose from a very long list of options, but can also add their own touch, where possible.
This unit, for example, was built for a man like Mr. Churchill, a passionate motorcycle racer who does a lot of travel for competitions. For him, the large, heated, and illuminated side garage comes with storage for two motorcycles and some smaller gear, and he gets another deep locker where he can keep helmets and the like.
The RC8M is offered standard with an exterior TV that pops up and can swivel whichever way you need it, a fold-down table for outdoor cooking, a gas connection for a BBQ, a large awning, and a shower. Whatever you need to move the party outside when the weather is nice, you got it.
There’s a large living area behind the cab, with two couches facing each other and two removable tables that come in handy at mealtimes, or at night, to turn the area into a bedroom. There’s a guest bedroom over the cab, and it can tilt completely out of the way. Not that it would hinder access to the cab in the sleeping position: the RC8M is made up of three different elevated surfaces, and the cab is the lowest of all. The lounge, kitchen, and bathroom are on the second-highest level, while the bedroom is up another set of steps.
The kitchen is more compact than on the RC9M model, but still fully equipped, including a four-hob induction cooktop and an oven-microwave-grill combo, double sink, and extendable counterspace. The bathroom features a beautiful shower room with a rainfall shower, a macerating toilet with a holding tank, and a small sink with a surprisingly large vanity and medicine cabinet.
The bedroom is all the way in the back, separated by a privacy door from the rest of the motorhome in this particular unit. It features a king-size bed facing a large-screen TV, a skylight and plenty of windows, elegant lighting, and a wardrobe.
This RC8M sits on an Iveco chassis and is powered by a 3-liter twin-turbo engine that develops 210 hp and is mated to an automatic transmission. Like all the other RC8Ms, this one too offers control of the entire vehicle at the fingertip, from granting access by keypad entry to a command center that includes every feature and detail, as well as Internet connectivity for streaming content.
“If you can dream it, RC can build it,” the company says on its official webpage. Unless you frequently dream of flying unicorns, they’re not just bragging – and this luxurious pocket rocket is a good example in this sense.
