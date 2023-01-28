Quad-Slide $2.3 Million Prevost Conversion Is Decked in Luxury, Tech and Swarovski

The concept of downsizing is thrown around quite a lot lately, as is the idea of a mobile lifestyle, one that combines business and pleasure in equal measure, working on the road with the possibility to further explore our beautiful world and live a more intentional life. The dream machines from this luxury coach builder have nothing to do with any of this, which is perhaps the one thing that makes them so… dreamy. To the majority of people, they will always remain an unattainable dream.
The coaches from Millennium Luxury Coaches live up to the name of the company to the fullest. In the early 2000s, before downsizing and van life-ing became all the rage, the Florida-based company was the king of mega RVs, specializing in three- or quad-slide Prevost conversions that redefined the notion of a home on wheels.
One such Dream Machine was featured on the Discovery show EPIC back in 2013, with the first video available below offering a glimpse at it. It was presented as Nelson and Evelyn Figueroa’s personal landyacht, designed exclusively for the needs of their traveling family, at the cost of $2.3 million. Whether they ever actually used it as their own is uncertain, but for what it’s worth, they presented a different vehicle to the media the next year, saying pretty much the same.
Nelson and Evelyn are no longer a couple, but they started the company out of a desire to put a luxury spin on family vacations, and in the process, they were able to create landyachts that are nothing if not outrageous. Though massive in size, they only offer sleeping for four people, and are packed with all the modern tech imaginable, full, life-size creature comforts, and then some. Luxury touches include cabinetry hardware inset with Swarovski crystals, granite counterops, real marble, and hardwood floors.
If this is not enough to make these conversions outrageous, they are also fully customizable. The company makes a handful of units a year, based on their most popular layouts, but they also offer the possibility of a fully personalized project, which would include every amenity and finish desired by the owner – at an extra cost, of course. Considering one such Dream Machine starts at $1.9 million, as the saying goes, the sky’s the limit with a fully-custom unit.
All Millennium coaches use Prevost buses as a base, the H3-45 model, which offers 45 feet (13.7 meters) in total length, and the famous 1-million-mile chassis. The conversion can be either with three or four slide-outs, offering up to 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) of living space divided between several main areas.
Exterior and interior storage space is abundant, to the point where one such conversion could render itself to full-time living with exactly zero compromises. Features are top-of-the-line, from the satellite tracking system to the electronic bidet-toilet, automated everything (including the sofa in the lounge), separate climate control areas, smart awning system that retracts the awning if the wind picks up over a certain speed, and extra security features.
Like the two RVs shown in the videos, every Millennium coach comes with custom cabinetry and additional luxury touches that add even more personality to the space. Swarovski crystals and stingray hide leather on the cabin seats, antique hardwood floors (heated), custom light fixtures that wouldn’t look out of place in a museum, you name it – because you’re paying for it, if you’re the intented owner of one such mega mobile home. The only condition, other than you being able to afford it, is that you favor this type of interior styling, which, admittedly, is not for everyone.
