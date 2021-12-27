The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Gets Its Quirks and Features Picked Apart by Doug DeMuro

There's no question that the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be fast. The regular Cayman is pretty quick in its own right. The Cayman GT4 is faster still. In fact, it's been considered as one of the best sports cars on the market for years, which is why everyone is so excited about the GT4 RS.Porsche has never made a Cayman with the letters RS at the end until now. It comes with the same naturally aspirated flax-six from the 911 GT3 RS and though it makes less horsepower in the Cayman, it should still pack a punch. That's because it offers some 80 more horsepower than in the regular Cayman GT4.Doug DeMuro just got his hands on one and while he wasn't able to drive it just yet, he did have the chance to tell us all about what makes it so very special. The exterior of the GT4 RS gives itself away in quite a number of ways.First, there's the giant swan-neck spoiler out back. Then there are the gaping intakes that take up what is normally a rear 3/4 window in the Cayman. Those intakes are in addition to the normal one sitting on the passenger side of the car.Then there's the badging which is comprised of multiple decals. No heavy metal or plastic badges here. Finally, this Cayman gets the super-special Weissach package which adds a lot of cool tech inside and out.For instance, the wing at the back is carbon fiber instead of composite. The hood is also carbon fiber, as are the mirror caps. Then there's the titanium exhaust which Doug particularly likes. Of course, the Weissach package costs some $13,000 on its own. Then there are the wheels.Those wheels stick out not only because of their bright coloring but also because they're magnesium. In fact, the only way a person can get those wheels is if they've selected the Weissach package. Of course, they're not just free add-ons.They're $15,600 on their own accord. Add in a couple of additional options required to spec the wheels and the total comes to over $30,000 just to get the wheels added to your new GT4 RS.There are a bevy of other little tidbits and options that Doug finds on this new ultra-fast Porsche supercar. The GT4 RS can reach 60 mph in just 3.2-seconds from a dead stand still. That's on par with all but the very fastest hypercars today. We can't wait to see what DeMuro thinks when he drives it.