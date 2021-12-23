Watch a 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance Get Pitted Against a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Let’s face it, the best in the compact all-electric crossover SUV segment is an American affair between the 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews checked out two of the most sought-after trims in the market.
Tesla kept things pretty simple in the 2021 Tesla Model Y. It looks like a Model 3 with a bigger trunk. Another annoyance is both the regular dual-motor variant and performance Model Y look the same when it comes to the front fascia.
The 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance has similar powertrain specifications as the Model 3 Performance. It comes with a roughly 82 kWh battery pack with 450 HH and 639 Nm of torque. This Tesla can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). It also comes with a single-speed reduction transmission on an all-wheel-drive setup with a range of 303 miles on a full charge.
The Model Y weighs around 4,500 lbs (2050 kg) with a towing capability of 3,500 pounds (1600 kg).
Behind the wheel, the Model Y feels very much like a taller Model 3. It’s a simple and practical electric vehicle to drive. Put your foot down, and this EV will bolt forward lightning-fast, perhaps a reason why people get addicted to Teslas. According to Bey, the Model Y feels lighter and small than it really is.
The 2021 Ford Mach-E styling, on the other hand, is remarkable, especially the GT performance variant. It comes with a unique front grille, kind of like what Tesla had on the Model S before the refresh.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, like the Model Y, has two electric motors. It makes 480 HP and 854 Nm of torque, 30 HP more than the Tesla. The Mach-E GT also comes with a single-speed reduction transmission and weighs just over 5,000 pounds (2,260 kg). Since it is a performance variant, the Mach-E GT has a maximum range of 260 miles on a full charge. It also comes with a larger 98 kWh battery than the Tesla Model Y Performance.
The Mach-E is as ridiculously fast when you put your foot down. Based on Bey’s review, the Mach-E feels heavier, and for a lack of a better word, “muscle car-like.” While it’s a full-on EV, the Mach-E still has some Mustang characteristics. This EV from Ford also feels much quieter in the cabin than the Model Y.
Both these EVs are the hottest in their segment right now, even though more competition is popping up. The Model Y is the benchmark, the same reason Ford benchmarked it while developing the Mach-E. So, which is the best between the two? According to Bey, it all depends on your preference.
The 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance has similar powertrain specifications as the Model 3 Performance. It comes with a roughly 82 kWh battery pack with 450 HH and 639 Nm of torque. This Tesla can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). It also comes with a single-speed reduction transmission on an all-wheel-drive setup with a range of 303 miles on a full charge.
The Model Y weighs around 4,500 lbs (2050 kg) with a towing capability of 3,500 pounds (1600 kg).
Behind the wheel, the Model Y feels very much like a taller Model 3. It’s a simple and practical electric vehicle to drive. Put your foot down, and this EV will bolt forward lightning-fast, perhaps a reason why people get addicted to Teslas. According to Bey, the Model Y feels lighter and small than it really is.
The 2021 Ford Mach-E styling, on the other hand, is remarkable, especially the GT performance variant. It comes with a unique front grille, kind of like what Tesla had on the Model S before the refresh.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, like the Model Y, has two electric motors. It makes 480 HP and 854 Nm of torque, 30 HP more than the Tesla. The Mach-E GT also comes with a single-speed reduction transmission and weighs just over 5,000 pounds (2,260 kg). Since it is a performance variant, the Mach-E GT has a maximum range of 260 miles on a full charge. It also comes with a larger 98 kWh battery than the Tesla Model Y Performance.
The Mach-E is as ridiculously fast when you put your foot down. Based on Bey’s review, the Mach-E feels heavier, and for a lack of a better word, “muscle car-like.” While it’s a full-on EV, the Mach-E still has some Mustang characteristics. This EV from Ford also feels much quieter in the cabin than the Model Y.
Both these EVs are the hottest in their segment right now, even though more competition is popping up. The Model Y is the benchmark, the same reason Ford benchmarked it while developing the Mach-E. So, which is the best between the two? According to Bey, it all depends on your preference.