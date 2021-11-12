2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Confirmed for L.A. Auto Show Next to 4 Other Premieres

After a very long wait, the most powerful member of the Porsche 718 Cayman family is almost here. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the first of its kind to get the RS suffix, will officially premiere at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16, at 11:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. PDT / November 17 5:00 CET).
Boasting enhanced aerodynamics, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a new front bumper with larger side air intakes and more prominent surrounds, spy shots have revealed. The apron and side skirts are also bigger, and a ducktail spoiler and giant wing were added to the rear. Moreover, the rear quarter windows were replaced by air intakes, which further improve the engine cooling.
Power is supplied by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, shared with the normal 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder. The output and torque have yet to be disclosed, but it should pump out almost 500 bhp, reports claim, or around 80 bhp more than the non-RS model, which needs 4.4 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, and tops out at 189 mph (304 kph).
Thanks to the more advanced aero, punchier engine, and diet, because Porsche has confirmed that it is lighter without actually revealing by how much, the track-focused sports car has posted an impressive time around the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The 20.6-km (12.8-mile) long German circuit was dealt with in 7:04.511, 23.6 seconds quicker than the 718 Cayman GT4.
Besides the brand-new RS model, the German automaker will also host the premiere of the four more vehicles at the L.A. Auto Show. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racer is one of them, alongside a new Taycan variant that will slot between the 4S and Turbo. A third body style of the electric vehicle will be shown to the world as well, and the lineup will be topped by the recently unveiled Panamera Platinum Edition.
