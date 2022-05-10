The One With Jennifer Aniston Out and About in a Porsche 911 Targa 4

Jennifer Aniston is arguably one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. And she has a type of car for any occasion, be it a luxurious Bentley, a hybrid, or a Porsche 911 Targa 4, as we could see as she stepped out in Beverly Hills.
One of Jennifer Aniston’s most famous roles is Rachel Green from Friends, the beloved NBC sitcom that lasted 10 seasons. After the series ended (almost two decades ago!), she continued to star in several romantic comedies, and, in 2019, she returned to television. She produced and starred in the Apple TV+ drama series, The Morning Show, which got her another Screen Actors Guild Award. Thanks to all of these, the 53-year-old actress can pride herself on a net worth of $300 million.
As she stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, in early May, wearing a casual outfit and flip flops, Aniston hopped in the driver’s seat of a Porsche 911 Targa 4 from the previous gen, the 911.2. You can check it out in the attached post below.
The German manufacturer fitted the 911 Targa 4 with a 3.0-liter water-cooled, biturbo flat-six engine which puts out 365 horsepower (370 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. It is mated to a standard seven-speed manual transmission or an optional 7-speed PDK gearbox, both options with all-wheel-drive. The car can reach 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
It is not a surprise to see Aniston with a Porsche, because, with a small exception (David Schwimmer), all the cast members of Friends owned at one point a Porsche. Plus, she had already driven a Targa as Rachel, albeit it was a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa 3.2. So, Aniston couldn’t have been any different.
Besides this sports car, over the years, she has had a luxurious Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Range Rover Vogue, an Audi A8, and, of course, a Toyota Prius.
