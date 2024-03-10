"The Nastiest Range Rover Ever" Is a Minty-Fresh CGI Model on Huge Wheels

With everything going on in the premium/luxury crossover class, we haven't heard much about the model that started it all many decades ago: the Range Rover. But so that you know, it's still doing very well for itself and remains a must-have accessory in most high-end garages.
The fifth and latest generation recently blew two candles off its birthday, and since the grand unveiling at the end of 2021, it has proved its worth multiple times. It remains a great alternative to other similarly-sized models and an almost-perfect daily driver that could take its occupants to the end of the world and back, assuming nothing goes wrong with it.
Now, you may be wondering what the deal is with the Range Rover pictured in the gallery above. And the answer is very simple: it is a CGI build. This means it only exists in Fantasy Land, and we hope it stays there and doesn't inspire an eccentric owner. Signed by 412donklife, these renderings made their way to social media a few days ago, with a short caption that refers to it as being the "Nastiest Range Rover Ever."
