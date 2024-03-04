Range Rover Electric SUV Prototype Spied, Low-Slung EV Gives Off Station Wagon Vibes

Jaguar Land Rover launched its first battery-electric vehicle in 2018 under the Jaguar brand. Unfortunately, the I-Pace received little in the way of updates in the past six years or so, meaning that it fell behind the competition by a dramatic margin.
The big question is, why didn't Land Rover launch an EV of its own with I-Pace underpinnings? Whatever the reasons, Land Rover will have an EV ready for model year 2026. Enter the Range Rover Electric, an electric vehicle based on a completely different platform from the JLR D7e of the I-Pace.
As the lowercase e in D7e suggests, Jaguar Land Rover modified the D7 platform for electric propulsion. The current-gen Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are underpinned by the MLA, a multi-energy platform that was also supposed to underpin the XJ's all-electric successor. That plan fell out, with Jaguar switching to a four-door GT based on a bespoke architecture known as the JEA.
Spied for the first time ever, Range Rover's first EV sports a silhouette that's closer to the Velar than the full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle. Considering that Jaguar will discontinue the Velar's brother in the latter half of 2024, there's no denying that an heir apparent for the Velar is on the horizon.
Still, are we looking at a prototype of the Velar's all-electric replacement or the Range Rover Electric? Unfortunately, that remains to be clarified in the near future. Land Rover published the first design teasers for the Range Rover Electric in December 2023, with pre-orders opened in select markets such as the United States in late 2023 as well. Due to the camouflage on the rear side windows and quarter windows, it's not possible to tell whether the prototype sports a three- or two-row seating layout.
Said release further confirms that electric drive units and battery packs will be assembled in Wolverhampton at Jaguar Land Rover's Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre. By comparison, the Jaguar I-Pace is put together by Magna Steyr in Austria at the contract manufacturer's flagship assembly facility in Graz. The facility in question is also the home of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which is also going electric.
Pictured on generic-looking wheels mounted with snow rubber, the zero-emission SUV also flaunts two shark fin-style antennas on the relatively flat roof. Out back, the liftgate is ornated with a large aerodynamic spoiler that aims to maximize driving range. Land Rover didn't bother giving any info in this regard, but did mention 800V for the electrical system and a water fording depth of 850 millimeters (almost 33.5 inches) for the Range Rover Electric.
Claimed to be the most refined Range Rover yet, the electron-munching sport utility vehicle will be joined by five other full-electric Land Rover models and two full-electric Jags in the coming years. In addition to the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, we know that Land Rover will use the EMA platform for the Velar Electric and Evoque Electric. An electric Defender is on the menu as well.
A press release from December 13 last year states the following: "Range Rover Electric will be built on the flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture in Solihull alongside existing mild and extended-range plug-in electric hybrid Range Rover vehicles." Otherwise put, said wording indicates that we're dealing with the all-electric version of the Range Rover instead of the Velar's replacement. On the other hand, the rear-end and taillight designs are completely different from those of the Range Rover Electric teased by Land Rover at the end of last year. The UK-based assembly plant will be treated to a new underbody facility to enable EV production, a facility estimated to cost £70 million ($88 million).
