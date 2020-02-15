The Most Powerful Pagani Ever: 2020 Pagani Huayra Imola Packs 827 PS

Rosso Ferrari: How Scuderia Turned Color into Part of the Exclusive Brand

Can you believe the Huayra was introduced in 2011? The successor to the Zonda is propelled by a twin-turbo V12 from Mercedes-AMG as well, but the M158 engine is that bit more special in the Huayra Imola. 14 photos



The most powerful Pagani entitled to wear a license plate develops 827 PS or 816 horsepower, and maximum torque is rated at 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet). More potent than the Huayra BC fixed-head coupe and



A system called “SMART GAS” in capital letters “reduces the shift time and enhances the racing character of the Imola.” Active dampers, active aerodynamics, variable ride height for the front suspension, a different geometry that’s said to reduce dive and sway under braking; there’s a lot to like about this extremely rare hypercar. Even the paint blends science with art!



Acquarello Light is the name of a painting process that reduces the weight of the paint by 5 kilograms without compromising the finish. Lots of carbo-titanium and carbo-triax were used for the monocoque, dropping the dry weight of the mid-engined bruiser to 1,246 kilograms (2,747 pounds).



“Customer involvement was very much a part of the Pagani Imola project,” said founder and chief designer Horacio Pagani. “We wanted to amaze and, fascinated by our ideas and solutions, our customers decided to join the team and acted as test drivers, so to speak. I will never forget the day we consigned one of the cars to its owner, and how he smiled.”



