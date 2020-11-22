The Most Anticipated Waze Feature for CarPlay Is Finally Coming

SpaceX Will Have People Living in Glass Domes on Mars, Before Terraforming

One of the best CarPlay features right now is the dashboard support, as it allows users to run multiple apps side by side, including here music players and navigation software. 1 photo



As you can see in the screenshot here, Waze on the CarPlay dashboard comes with the essential information, so you can view not only the map (and directions if the navigation is configured) but also how fast you’re going and the speed limit for that section of the road.



Needless to say, everything works pretty much the same as it does for Google Maps and Apple Maps, only that Waze would help CarPlay drivers avoid heavy traffic, speed traps, and other road hazards that could slow them down.



Waze has remained completely tight-lipped on the ETA as to when the feature could go live for everybody, but if you’re part of the beta program, make sure you install version 4.68.90 to give it a try. The beta program is invite-based, which means that only users whose registration has been manually approved by the Waze team can download the testing builds and given them a try in their cars. But when it comes to the latter, only Google Maps has taken full advantage of Apple’s decision to allow third-party navigation apps on the dashboard. Waze, on the other hand, which is right now one of the top choices for drivers who want to reach a specific destination easier and avoid traffic jams on their way to it, has until now missed on this opportunity in the CarPlay world.And yet, dashboard support for Waze on CarPlay is finally coming, as the most recent beta version of the app has officially kicked off the testing phase. In other words, users who are part of the private beta program can now try out the Waze dashboard support on CarPlay, with everyone else expected to receive the same feature in the coming weeks.As you can see in the screenshot here, Waze on the CarPlay dashboard comes with the essential information, so you can view not only the map (and directions if the navigation is configured) but also how fast you’re going and the speed limit for that section of the road.Needless to say, everything works pretty much the same as it does for Google Maps and Apple Maps, only that Waze would help CarPlay drivers avoid heavy traffic, speed traps, and other road hazards that could slow them down.Waze has remained completely tight-lipped on the ETA as to when the feature could go live for everybody, but if you’re part of the beta program, make sure you installto give it a try. The beta program is invite-based, which means that only users whose registration has been manually approved by the Waze team can download the testing builds and given them a try in their cars.