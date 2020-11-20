Waze Blamed for iPhone 12 Overheating, and Here’s the Fix

iPhone 12 is Apple’s latest and greatest phone, and for the 2020 generation, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched four different models.
First of all, it’s the smallest of them all, which is now called iPhone 12 mini and comes with a 5.4-inch display. Then, it’s the iPhone 11 successor, known as iPhone 12 for the 2020 lineup, and the upgraded iPhone 11 Pro which hit the shelves as iPhone 12 Pro.
The top-of-the-range model is the iPhone 12 Pro Max equipped with a 6.7-inch display.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are currently the best-selling models in the entire lineup, according to inventory data, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re also the ones offering the best experience.
One more widespread problem plaguing the iPhone 12 Pro appears to be overheating, with users complaining on Apple’s official forums their devices are getting very hot even when locked. This obviously leads to other issues, such as quick battery drains.
The overheating occurs at different points, and some say the whole thing is caused by the Waze navigation app, though at this point, the Google-owned navigation app doesn’t seem to be the culprit on all devices.
“My 12 Pro was also running hot. I went to settings, battery and found Waze was on for many hours in the background. I went to settings, general, background app refresh and turned it off and it seems to be running better now. See if you have an app running in the background. I assume Waze or other apps will update for this iOS,” someone says.
If anything, it looks like apps not fully compatible with the iPhone 12 are the ones to blame for the whole thing, and Waze is just one of them.
If you come across this problem, simply disabling background access should do it. However, keep in mind that once you turn off this setting, apps need to be in focus to run correctly on your iPhone.
The top-of-the-range model is the iPhone 12 Pro Max equipped with a 6.7-inch display.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are currently the best-selling models in the entire lineup, according to inventory data, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re also the ones offering the best experience.
One more widespread problem plaguing the iPhone 12 Pro appears to be overheating, with users complaining on Apple’s official forums their devices are getting very hot even when locked. This obviously leads to other issues, such as quick battery drains.
The overheating occurs at different points, and some say the whole thing is caused by the Waze navigation app, though at this point, the Google-owned navigation app doesn’t seem to be the culprit on all devices.
“My 12 Pro was also running hot. I went to settings, battery and found Waze was on for many hours in the background. I went to settings, general, background app refresh and turned it off and it seems to be running better now. See if you have an app running in the background. I assume Waze or other apps will update for this iOS,” someone says.
If anything, it looks like apps not fully compatible with the iPhone 12 are the ones to blame for the whole thing, and Waze is just one of them.
If you come across this problem, simply disabling background access should do it. However, keep in mind that once you turn off this setting, apps need to be in focus to run correctly on your iPhone.