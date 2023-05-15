The Mercury Marauder Was a Hugely Underrated American Sleeper

Certain cars have this legendary title of sleeper. Cars that simply fly under the radar but deliver incredible levels of performance. One of these was the fearsome Mercury Marauder, a sedan produced by Mercury in various forms from 1963 to 2004. It is in its 2003-2004 form that the Marauder perhaps reached its zenith, becoming a sedan with the credentials of a modern muscle car. Yet its high levels of performance seem to have flown under the radar.

12 photos Photo: Mercury