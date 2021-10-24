The Latest iPhone Update Does More Harm Than Good for CarPlay Users

More on this:

1 Google Maps Rival Gets Waze-Inspired Features on CarPlay

2 Apple Hopes More Users Will Replace Google Maps With Its Updated Navigation App

3 Apple Makes Its Waze Alternative Available for More Users, Still Not There Yet

4 New Google Maps Update Lands on iPhone and CarPlay, Could Actually Be Good News

5 The Waze Nightmare Continues on CarPlay Despite Update, Time to Switch to Google Maps