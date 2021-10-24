Here’s Proof Even $1,500 Android Phones Struggle with Android Auto

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s something that’s going to shock you. Microsoft is an Android device manufacturer right now, as the software giant decided to kill off Windows 10 Mobile and go all-in on Google’s mobile operating system.
So at this point, Microsoft is already at its second-generation Android device, as the company has recently taken the wraps off the Surface Duo 2.
In essence, the Surface Duo is a dual-screen device, in some regards similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but in pure Microsoft style, it’s focused mostly on productivity.
At the core of Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2, whose pricing starts at $1,500, there’s still the Android experience you know, and needless to say, Android Auto is part of the offering.
But as it turns out, not even a high-end device like the Surface Duo 2 can guarantee a smooth ride on Android Auto. In the last few days, I’ve seen more and more people complaining of various problems with Android Auto when connecting their Duo 2 to the head unit in the cabin, and this reddit thread right here has several people saying the same thing.
In theory, the Surface Duo 2 doesn’t necessarily exhibit the classic Android Auto problems, with features not working correctly, but mostly struggles with the connectivity in the first place. Some say they can’t get Android Auto to work on the Surface Duo 2, while others claim they eventually managed to do it, only to end up with really poor performance overall.
However, worth knowing that the Android Auto experience seems to be mixed with a Surface Duo 2. So while some are hitting the same old problems even on this dual-screen device, others claim everything is working like a charm with no errors whatsoever.
And this shows that as far as Android Auto is concerned, the hefty price tag doesn’t necessarily make a difference, as even a phone this expensive is prone to pretty much the same problems as a $100 Android device.
