New Google Maps Update Lands on iPhone and CarPlay, Could Actually Be Good News

While Apple Maps is the native navigation solution on iPhone and CarPlay, many people still switch to Google Maps. And if you’re wondering why, the answer is much simpler than you think. 7 photos



The most recent version of Google Maps, for instance, is now live on iPhone on CarPlay as version 5.80, and there’s a chance it’s an important release. Despite the lack of a changelog, that is, as the timing of the launch could be an indication of what’s included.



First and foremost, some background.



Apple launched a major iOS (the operating system powering the iPhone) update back in September. Surprisingly, CarPlay didn’t get any massive improvements, except for a new 3D navigation mode powered by Apple Maps.



However, what it did get was a continuously increasing number of glitches significantly affecting the performance regardless of the iPhone model. As it typically happens with new software, some of these problems are caused by compatibility errors, and



As we reported earlier this week, both Waze and Google Maps started exhibiting various problems on CarPlay, including random freezing, GPS locking problems, and sometimes even crashes.



This is why today’s update is so important.



