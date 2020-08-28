The Latest Android Auto Update Makes It Harder to Respond to Text Messages

Voice control is a feature that everybody is recommended to use when they drive and want to interact with Android Auto or CarPlay, but as some people figured out the hard way, this isn’t working exactly as expected in the Google world.
The experience with Google Assistant, which powers the hands-free experience in Android Auto, has been full of ups and downs lately, so some turned to a very simple trick to respond to text messages.
Instead of asking Google Assistant to reply to a message they just received, what they did was just open the text message on the head unit and then tap the microphone icon to use the built-in voice to text feature.
But as it turns out, this feature is no longer available, and some of the users who turned to reddit to complain about the whole thing claim this happened after the latest update.
“The built-in systems respond to text messages is too slow so as a work around I would open up the text message and click the microphone and just voice-to-text. This is a fast and easy solution instead of having to hear AA repeat a hundred things,” one user explains.
“After the most recent update I can no longer use voice-to-text in the text message app. I could use it everywhere else except for the text message app.”
While Android Auto is the one that’s being blamed here, there’s a chance the Messages app itself is the culprit. The most recent version of the Messages app launched on August 13 as build 6.4.044, but of course, no changelog was provided so it’s hard to determine if this is the intended behavior on Android Auto or not.
However, Google has released several new betas in the meantime, with the most recent being version 6.6050, so if you think the Messages app is the one to blame, downloading this latest build could help you figure out if it was all just a bug or not.
Instead of asking Google Assistant to reply to a message they just received, what they did was just open the text message on the head unit and then tap the microphone icon to use the built-in voice to text feature.
But as it turns out, this feature is no longer available, and some of the users who turned to reddit to complain about the whole thing claim this happened after the latest update.
“The built-in systems respond to text messages is too slow so as a work around I would open up the text message and click the microphone and just voice-to-text. This is a fast and easy solution instead of having to hear AA repeat a hundred things,” one user explains.
“After the most recent update I can no longer use voice-to-text in the text message app. I could use it everywhere else except for the text message app.”
While Android Auto is the one that’s being blamed here, there’s a chance the Messages app itself is the culprit. The most recent version of the Messages app launched on August 13 as build 6.4.044, but of course, no changelog was provided so it’s hard to determine if this is the intended behavior on Android Auto or not.
However, Google has released several new betas in the meantime, with the most recent being version 6.6050, so if you think the Messages app is the one to blame, downloading this latest build could help you figure out if it was all just a bug or not.