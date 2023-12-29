The Kia EV6 GT Races a Turbocharged BMW M2 and It's a Really Close Shave

It's already become sort of a tradition to race ICE cars against fully electric vehicles, and today is no different. Well, it's different in terms of rules. Because instead of the run-of-the-mill quarter-mile drag race, today we're witnessing a U-drag race, which puts a spin on things to make it more interesting.

In the second race, at launch, the "turntables have turned," to quote the great Michael Scott (The Office). The Kia blasted off like a bat out of hell and was first to reach the 1/4-mile line. After the U-turn, it was a photo finish, with the BMW scoring its first major win of the evening.



Of course, a third race was warranted, and the tiebreaker went to the



From 0 to 60, the gold cup goes to the Kia with 3.6 seconds on the clock, compared to the M2's 3.9 seconds. At the 1/4-mile mark, the EV6 wins again, crossing the line after 11.5 seconds at 121 mph, while the "Beamer" did it in 11.8 seconds just shy of 120 mph. For the overall event, the Kia did it in 33.7 seconds at 131 mph, and the



Coined "U-drag race" by the fine folk over at Edmunds Cars, the rules are pretty simple. The competitors floor it from from the start line, and after they cross the 1/4-mile mark, they make a U-turn, then sprint back. To keep things fair, the drivers switch places at some point during the race.First off, we have the 2023 Kia EV6 GT with its all-wheel drive and dual-motor configuration that can produce 576 hp (584 ps) and 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque. The Kia weighs 4,793 lbs or 2,174 kg, and in the US market, it costs around $63,000.Now, if you can't spring that much and want the base version, the 2024 RWD model starts at almost $44,000. The least expensiveversion, called Light Long Range AWD, starts at $51,175.Next, there's the all-time favorite BMW M2 nameplate from 2023. It packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine that you might also find on its older siblings, the M3 and M4, albeit with a lesser power output. The M2's powerplant can produce 453 hp or 460 ps with 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.Now for the kicker. While the RWD BMW lacks over 120 ponies compared to its fully electric opponent, it is a lot lighter, weighing in at 3,860 lbs (1,751 kg.) That's a difference of 933 lbs. or 423 kg, which isn't anything to scoff at. The price for this coupe was close to $67,000, but if you want a base 2024 model, it starts at around $64,000.