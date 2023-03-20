The Jeweled Barn Is a Gorgeous Mobile Store Inspired by the Equestrian Lifestyle

Tiny houses have been invading our world for the last few years, and they have proven their versatility time and again. We’ve seen tiny houses customized to serve as yoga studios, physiotherapy practice, healthcare centers, music studios, bookshops, and more.
They have gained popularity among small businesses because, besides simplicity and functionality, they also offer mobility, and this is an important perk for someone who needs a mobile retail store that can be easily moved from one location to another.
Karina Brez, a jewelry designer and certified gemologist, has seen the potential of tiny houses and contracted Movable Roots to design and build a space specifically for her brand. Since she regularly travels to diverse shows across the nation to promote and sell her equestrian-themed jewelry, she dreamed of having a transportable shop ready to showcase her jewelry pieces anywhere she goes.
The team at Movable Roots turned her dream into reality. The Jeweled Barn is not only a “jewel” of a tiny commercial building but also a demonstration of how tiny homes can teach us to think big in small spaces. And the most important thing, it is specifically designed to represent the client’s brand story and design standards.
off-grid tiny house functioning as a mobile storefront. Designed as a homage to the home of the horse, it looks just like a barn from the outside. It might seem odd to see jewelry being sold from a barn, but it is an interesting concept. The equestrian theme carries on to the interior as well, where you will find custom-made display cases and accent lighting strategically placed to highlight Karina’s stunning jewelry.
“The Jeweled Barn is inspired by the spirit of the equestrian lifestyle, both rustic and refined. An interpretation of an English tack room, it is sophisticated, incorporating green, gold and reclaimed wood,” Karina Brez states. “With so many retail spaces costing so much to operate, the next decade is going to be about going mobile. I always like to think outside of the box, and I encourage people to take that leap of faith in going tiny. Jewelry is small, so you don’t necessarily need all of that space.”
The mobile store is also an environmentally-friendly design, as it was developed to be carbon neutral, with eco-friendly products and items sourced from several local vendors. For instance, the lights are from Barn Light Electric, a company based in Titusville, Florida, and the windows are from PGT, a local window company.
As mentioned, the tiny house boutique looks like a rustic barn featuring a dark stained exterior with large windows and ebony-stained cedar wood siding. The copper gutters and copper lights are a nice touch and add to the crisp look of the shop. Black window boxes complete the exterior design and are the perfect solution for adding a splash of color into the mix.
The interior is also a celebration of the equestrian aesthetic, with a harmonious combination of green and plaid. The aim was to make it look like an English tack room, and that was achieved by furnishing it with shiplap walls painted green, using reclaimed hardwood floors, and decorating the space with equestrian antiques. Additionally, a Ralph Lauren tartan wool fabric was repurposed as wallpaper and old tobacco barns were used to craft open shelves.
Plenty of gorgeous glass display cases are scattered throughout the meticulously detailed interior, some sitting on the leather trunks and others mounted on the walls, and they are all illuminated to optimize the visual appeal of the products on display. Golden accents on the trunks and the strategic lighting
Large windows on both sides of the house that allow light to pour in and the high, vaulted ceiling help make the interior feel extra spacious.
The first stop for the Jeweled Barn mobile store is at the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International in Wellington, Florida, an event that started in January and runs through April 2, 2023. It overlooks some picturesque grounds, and the owner says stunning sunsets can be enjoyed from inside the tiny house.
